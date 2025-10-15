Celebs Arriving for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Madison Beer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Patrick Schwarzenegger are in the house for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 ... and they look like they could walk the runway.

A bunch of celebs just made their arrivals to see Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell and a bunch of other models strut their stuff in Victoria Secret's latest offerings.

Hair and makeup gurus to the stars Law Roach and Patrick Ta are looking dapper too ... and Law hosted the pink carpet pre-show.

Madison is performing during the show ... and there will be sets from Missy Elliot, Karol G and TWICE.

Patrick's looking sharp in all black ... and comedian/actor Matt Rogers looks like he's ready to hit South Beach.