Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Must-Haves on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back and while you may not be walking the runway ... you can still get ready like a VS Angel.

Bravo star Ciara Miller just teamed up with beauty influencer Jaz Turner to share all of their Victoria's Secret favs on Amazon ... from the iconic Bombshell bra to the brand's signature striped PJs.

So wether you're hosting a viewing party or just watching the show from the comfort of your own bed, we've got everything you need to get runway-ready.

Watching the show from home? You're obviously going to need the iconic Victoria’s Secret Satin Pajama Set.

Available in the brand’s signature pink stripe, you’ll look just like the models backstage…and while Ciara says she doesn’t typically sleep in PJs, this super soft and silky set is the exception. She loves it so much that she has them in four different patterns, all available on Amazon.

Looking to give the girls a little lift? The Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Bombshell Push-Up Bra is Ciara’s “perfect sexy bra” for a night out…or if you just want to feel like a model from the comfort of your own couch.

It’s guaranteed to give you instant volume and cleavage, adding up to two cup sizes. You’ll be ready to walk the runway in this bra, channeling your inner Jasmine Tookes or Tyra Banks.

You can’t go wrong with Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum.

This nostalgic scent is Ciara’s “go-to perfume” and gives Jaz “going out with the girls” vibes. This fruity floral scent is all about the radiance of Brazilian purple passion fruit and the pristine Shangri-La peony with warm hints of vanilla. There’s a reason it’s one of the most popular fragrances in America!

If you’re looking for a new scent for fall, Victoria’s Secret Pink Warm and Cozy Body Mist is about to be your perfect fragrance for autumn.

With hints of soft vanilla, passionfruit and coconut, this scent feels like comfort. And if you want to get really cozy, take Ciara’s advice to spray the mist before going to bed to make your sheets smell sweet too!

If you’re all about the lace, then you’re going to love this Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra.

You’ll be so comfy in this barely-there bra that gives the girls a boost without all of the padding. Designed with supersoft ForeverStretch lace and ultra-soft Marshmallow Cloud Foam that’s hidden in interior slings, you’ll get your best fit ever while also getting all of the comfort.

Looking for a gift to give your guests at your viewing party? Or just a way to try all of Victoria’s Secret’s signature scents? The Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mist Collection 4 Piece Mini Gift Set is exactly what you need.

Featuring Love Spell, Pure Seduction, Bare Vanilla and Velvet Petals, you get to sample all of the brand’s best scents. And like Jaz says, there’s nothing better than a mister that spreads the scent over your entire body!