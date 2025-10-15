Suni Lee Walking In Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Suni Lee is taking her gold medal talents and looks to the runway -- the Team USA gymnastics star is being tapped to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!!

The 22-year-old and the V.S. PINK brand shared the news just hours before the Wednesday night event ... with fans in the comment section unable to contain their excitement.

Lee herself is just as pumped ... writing on her Instagram Story that it is "a dream come true."

She won't be the only athlete walking in the event -- Angel Reese revealed last week she'll make her own modeling debut for the brand in a steamy announcement video.

Several other notable names will also be in attendance ... including Gigi Hadid, who will once again serve as a model for the event. Karol G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott and TWICE will also perform musical numbers during the festivities.

Lee won't be going in completely cold -- she recently served as a model for American Eagle's collab with Travis Kelce, alongside other athletes like Kiyan Anthony, Drew Allar, Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd and Jeremiah Smith.