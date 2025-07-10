Suni Lee Posts Stuns in Gold Bikini on Vacation in Thailand

Suni Lee has a thing for the color gold -- not only is her trophy case stocked with it, the Team USA gymnast can also make it look really good with her bikini choices on vacation!!

The 22-year-old Olympian shared a few shots of her time in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday ... and she looks to be enjoying plenty of food, drink and golf during her getaway.

But there's one image in particular that has her 3.5 million followers buzzing -- her cover pic, which features her posing in a Blackbough Swim two-piece.

The comment section is filled with praise ... and the swimwear company was happy to see Lee rocking its product -- saying, "somebody call the judges pls. This look’s a 10/10 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Play video content Instagram / @sunisalee

As for the golf, Lee also posted a quick clip of her time on the course ... and she admitted she will probably stick to what she's good at.

"yea imma stick to gymnastics," Lee said.