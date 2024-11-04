Suni Lee Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Play video content Instagram / @si_swimsuit

Team USA superstar Suni Lee is adding to her stacked résumé -- the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast is now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model!!

The publication made the huge announcement on Sunday ... saying the 21-year-old will make her print debut in 2025.

Does the name ring a bell? Maybe that’s because Suni Lee’s reputation precedes her.https://t.co/jPa9CAYWfx — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) November 3, 2024 @SI_Swimsuit

Lee -- who has racked up two golds, a silver and three bronzes in her Olympic career -- rocked a black bikini for some snaps in Boca Raton, Florida ... and she looked incredible.

Lee will be one of many athletes to appear in the upcoming issue ... joining names like Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, Paige VanZant, Serena Williams and more who have graced the pages in the past.

S.I. Swim editor MJ Day explained it was a no-brainer to add Lee to the family ... saying she's a role model in and out of competition.

Not only is she a top athlete, Lee is also an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund after being diagnosed with a rare disease in 2023.