Olympics Star Suni Lee Stuns Fans With New Skill ... Full-Twisting Jaeger!!!

Gymnastics superstar Sunisa Lee is clearly ready for the 2024 Olympics -- the Team USA hero just shared footage of her performing the insanely difficult full-twisting Jaeger during training ... a move that hasn't ever been done in competition!!

20-year-old Lee posted the jaw-dropping clips to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday ... showing her executing the skill over the course of recent practices.

Lee -- who won the bronze medal in the uneven bars event at the 2020 Olympics -- had her fans going wild in the comment section ... with fellow gymnasts like Livvy Dunne, Nastia Liukin and Katelyn Ohashi giving high praise for making the challenging stunt look easy.

Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner was also in awe ... saying, "Are u even real!!! Amazing!!!🙌🏼🙌🏼."

According to Olympics.com, the move has never been performed before ... and if Suni can complete the stunt at a major international competition, like the Paris Olympics, it will be known as "The Lee."

It's great to see Lee get back to her regular self ... as we previously reported, she opened up last year about her kidney issues, which led her to gain 45 pounds due to the condition.

