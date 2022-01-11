Suni Lee Says She Won't Allow Comments On BF's Photos Over Interracial Haters

Play video content TMZSports.com

Team USA hero Suni Lee says her Instagram followers are still banned from commenting on pics of her BF following the hate she's gotten for being in an interracial relationship ... telling TMZ Sports she's going to keep that section disabled.

As we previously reported, the gold medalist recently opened up about receiving hurtful messages from members of the Hmong community after going public with her USC football player boyfriend, Jaylin Smith ... saying, "they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness."

We spoke with the Hmong-American Olympic hero about the situation at LAX on Monday ... and she says it's time for people to change their views on interracial relationships.

"It should be normalized," Lee tells us while rocking her BF's #19 USC gear ... adding she's very happy in her relationship, no matter how others feel.

Suni says she'll continue to prevent the haters from leaving nasty comments on her relationship pics ... but points out there's also been some good to come of it.

"I've also gotten a lot of support and I'm really thankful."