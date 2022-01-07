Olympics Star Suni Lee Says She Gets 'So Much Hate' Over Her Interracial Relationship

I Get So Much Hate For Interracial Relationship

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she's received "so much hate" from members of the Hmong community -- an ethnic group with roots in China -- over her interracial relationship with USC football player Jaylin Smith.

Lee and the Trojans freshman safety, who's Black, went public with their relationship last month ... when Lee posted the two on her Instagram page with a heart emoji.

The 18-year-old, though, disabled the comments on the pictures ... and in an emotional message she posted on a viral TikTok days ago, she appeared to have provided some insight as to why.

In the TikTok, a user can be seen praising the Hmong-American Lee for her relationship with Smith -- saying in the video, "I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black."

"LOVE is LOVE," the user continued, "no matter what race or gender you are."

Lee responded, "This makes me so happy. I've received so much hate😭 they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!💗."

Lee did not elaborate further.

It's not the first time the teenager has said she's had to deal with racism in the last few months ... as we reported, Lee -- the first Hmong-American Olympian -- said back in November she experienced anti-Asian hate.