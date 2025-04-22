Suni Lee Returns To Knicks Game After Josh Hart's Request, Luck Runs Out

Josh Hart asked and he received -- Suni Lee returned to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks' playoff game ... but unlike her last visit, the Knicks fell short this time around.

Game 2 of New York's first-round series against the Detroit Pistons went down on Monday ... and the stunning six-time Olympic medalist had a courtside seat for the matchup.

Play video content 4/18/25 Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

Her appearance comes after Hart jokingly pleaded for her return in a convo with Jalen Brunson on their "Roommates Show" podcast ... when he claimed their teammate, OG Anunoby, plays better when she's present -- after all, he had 32 points when she observed his game on April 6.

Hart's theory fell apart, though ... as Anunoby managed just 10 points and turned the ball over twice in the Knicks' 100-94 loss to Motor City. The series is now tied at 1-1.

Lee wasn't the only A-lister rooting for the Knicks -- 50 Cent and Timothée Chalamet were in the building ... but no Kylie Jenner sighting at the arena.

Fat Joe, Ben Stiller, the Jonas brothers, Rainn Wilson, Lorde and "Blue Bloods" actor Steve Schirripa were also spotted catching the action on the court.

The Knicks had some alums among the celebs, too ... as John Starks, Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony rolled through.

Of course, Spike Lee wasn't gonna miss it, either ... as he rarely ditches a Knicks game.