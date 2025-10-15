Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hottest Moments Over the Years

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana, Ashley, Gigi ... Hottest Moments Ever!!!🥵

By TMZ Staff
Published
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's Hottest Moments
Launch Gallery
VS Fashion Show's Hottest Moments Launch Gallery
Getty

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is spreading its wings again tonight -- and we’re rewinding the runway with some of the show’s hottest, most iconic moments ... talk about a tough act to follow!

We’re starting off hot -- Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid hitting the catwalk in scandalous lacy getups ... serving straight fire on the runway and leaving zero to the imagination.

1014-Victorias-Secret-Fashion-Show-Hottest-Moments-Sub3
Getty

Gigi might rule the VS runway now, but remember when she made her debut side-by-side with bestie Kendall Jenner? Here’s the throwback proof these two were serving glam from day one.

1014-Victorias-Secret-Fashion-Show-Hottest-Moments-Sub1
Getty

Tyra Banks gave us a runway moment for the ages -- coming out of retirement to shut down the VS show in 2024. Talk about smizing her way back into the spotlight.

1014-Victorias-Secret-Fashion-Show-Hottest-Moments-Sub2
Getty

Lastly, what’s a VS show without the Angels spreading their wings while Ariana, Harry & the crew belt out bangers? The runway’s always been the hottest ticket in town ... and that’s never changing!