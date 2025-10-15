Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hottest Moments Over the Years

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is spreading its wings again tonight -- and we’re rewinding the runway with some of the show’s hottest, most iconic moments ... talk about a tough act to follow!

We’re starting off hot -- Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid hitting the catwalk in scandalous lacy getups ... serving straight fire on the runway and leaving zero to the imagination.

Gigi might rule the VS runway now, but remember when she made her debut side-by-side with bestie Kendall Jenner? Here’s the throwback proof these two were serving glam from day one.

Tyra Banks gave us a runway moment for the ages -- coming out of retirement to shut down the VS show in 2024. Talk about smizing her way back into the spotlight.