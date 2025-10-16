Angel Reese, Suni Lee Make History at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese and Suni Lee just made history at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- and looked insanely good while doing it!

The WNBA player and 2x-Olympic gold medalist became the first pro athletes to work the runway for VS ... with the Chicago Sky forward rocking an alluring pink lingerie set decorated with pink florals, and completed with a garter and a furry flower-covered shawl.

She also strutted her stuff in a lacy pink bra and panties set accessorized by a barely-there cut-up bedazzled T-shirt and glamorous silver and white wings.

Suni, meanwhile, made her VS debut at the fashion event's "halftime show" ... modeling a sporty yet sexy outfit consisting of tiny booty shorts and a sports bra from the label's PINK brand ... with her undergarments sticking out underneath.

The sports stars weren't the only ones making Victoria's Secret history Wednesday night -- the show opened with 9-month-pregnant model Jasmine Tookes, who glowed in nude undergarments layered under a gold netted dress adorned with pearl beading and a clam shell-shaped wing.