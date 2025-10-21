Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Miss Indiana Rocks Caitlin Clark-Inspired Outfit At Beauty Contest

Miss USA 2025 Indiana Goes Full Caitlin Clark ... With Unique Outfit

By TMZ Staff
Published
caitlin clark miss indiana usa main getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @missinusa Composite

Caitlin Clark's impact has made it to the Miss USA 2025 beauty pageant -- thanks to Miss Indiana's costume tribute to the Fever superstar!!

The fashion statement went down at the competition's preliminaries at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on Monday ... where Sydney Shrewsbury and the rest of the contestants took part in the state costume show.

While some elected for animals and weather-themed looks, Shrewsbury showcased her sporty spirit by wearing a custom crop top and shorts in Indiana Fever colors and featuring Clark's No. 22.

Shrewsbury, 24, also carried a basketball-shaped purse and a robe trimmed with a basketball net draped over her shoulders.

SYDNEY SHREWSBURY instagram sub
Instagram / @missinusa

It's another sign that the "Caitlin Clark effect" is still in full force ... even with the Fever guard missing much of the 2025 season due to injuries.

Since the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has sparked a surge in overall popularity for the org. ... boosting viewership and ticket sales, with her team experiencing a 25-30% increase in attendance, including several sellout games.

Caitlin-Clark-sub-getty-1
Getty

Shrewsbury -- crowned Miss Indiana USA 2025 back in April -- knows all about sports ... as she's a former high school diving standout and fitness instructor.

She's also a die-hard Indiana fan (obviously), as she's been spotted cheering at Colts and Pacers games.

Sydney Shrewsbury Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sydney Shrewsbury Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sounds like Clark will have to invite her to a Fever game after this special shoutout!!

Related articles