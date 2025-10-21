Miss Indiana Rocks Caitlin Clark-Inspired Outfit At Beauty Contest

Caitlin Clark's impact has made it to the Miss USA 2025 beauty pageant -- thanks to Miss Indiana's costume tribute to the Fever superstar!!

The fashion statement went down at the competition's preliminaries at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on Monday ... where Sydney Shrewsbury and the rest of the contestants took part in the state costume show.

At Miss USA, one of the phases of competition is the state costume, where the contestants display custom outfits that shows admirable qualities of their state.



Miss Indiana USA’s state-inspired outfit?



Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/aVanh4pPg7 — Curtis Feder (@CurtisFeder_) October 21, 2025 @CurtisFeder_

While some elected for animals and weather-themed looks, Shrewsbury showcased her sporty spirit by wearing a custom crop top and shorts in Indiana Fever colors and featuring Clark's No. 22.

Shrewsbury, 24, also carried a basketball-shaped purse and a robe trimmed with a basketball net draped over her shoulders.

It's another sign that the "Caitlin Clark effect" is still in full force ... even with the Fever guard missing much of the 2025 season due to injuries.

Since the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has sparked a surge in overall popularity for the org. ... boosting viewership and ticket sales, with her team experiencing a 25-30% increase in attendance, including several sellout games.

Shrewsbury -- crowned Miss Indiana USA 2025 back in April -- knows all about sports ... as she's a former high school diving standout and fitness instructor.

She's also a die-hard Indiana fan (obviously), as she's been spotted cheering at Colts and Pacers games.