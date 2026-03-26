Caitlin Clark Works Camera Courtside During Luka Doncic's 43-Point Night Against Pacers

Caitlin Clark can do it all on the court -- and on the sidelines, too -- 'cause the WNBA superstar put her photography skills to the test during the Indiana Pacers' home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers!!

Clark was spotted courtside as the 'Cers welcomed LeBron James and Co. to town, where she picked up a camera to snap some flicks of the action.

From some of the photos Indiana shared, she's a total natural. However, the more impressive snaps were posted on her X account ... and she made sure everyone got the credit right.

"The KING ... Shot by ME."

The WNBA season isn't set to tip off until May 8 ... so it's not out of the realm of possibility we see her pick up another side gig between now and then.

The KING👑 … Shot by ME pic.twitter.com/AbcVqVR8lo @CaitlinClark22

It was a great game to snap -- not necessarily for Indiana's sake ... but she got an up-close look at Luka Doncic's 43-point outing in the Purple and Gold's road win.

When she does return to the court, it'll be a new day in the WNBA with its new CBA. Through the deal, the league's salary cap will jump from $1.7 million to $7 million in the first year alone.

Not only that, the minimum salary will now be set at $270,000 -- the maximum pay last year was about $250,000. For the league's stars, they can now be offered a supermax salary of $1.4 million.