Bam Adebayo Says A'ja Wilson 'Inspires' Him After 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo, fresh off one of the most impressive scoring performances in NBA history, had one very important order of business post-game ... praise his WNBA superstar GF A'ja Wilson, calling her his inspiration!

The Miami Heat big man put on a show at the Kaseya Center, posting the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history, surpassing Kobe Bryant, who famously scored 81 in 2006.

After the Heat's 150-129 win over the Wizards, Adebayo shared a special moment with his girlfriend, Wilson ... and even brought her along to his post-game presser, where he had some heartwarming words about his lady.

"The behind-the-scenes, the work and the conversations, they're very motivating, and obviously you see what she does," Adebayo said.

"You get inspired every day by that, so I'm thankful to have her in my life. She's gon' cry, by the way."

The three-time WNBA champ was appreciative of Bam's kind words and spoke about his dedication to the game, highlighting the countless hours he puts into preparing to play at the highest level.

Wilson -- who holds the record for most points in a single WNBA season -- said she was grateful to not only witness the monumental night, but his entire journey, highs and lows included.

"I know he says that I'm his inspiration, but I don't think he has a clue how much he inspires me to continue to be the person that I am, but to show up for him," Wilson said.

"That's my biggest goal is always just to be present and show up for him."

Adebayo, 28, and Wilson, 29, went official with their relationship in February 2025 after months of dating rumors, including photos of the two together in 2024.