WNBA's A'ja Wilson Excited to Start Family W/ Bam Adebayo, 'He's My Life Partner!'

A'ja Wilson has it all -- WNBA championships, MVPs, a Nike deal ... and now she's ready for more: a family with her NBA boyfriend Bam Adebayo!!

The Las Vegas Aces star opened up on her relationship with the Miami Heat guard with TIME magazine ... admitting she and Adebayo, 28, have actually been together for four years.

During the interview, Wilson was asked about having kids together ... and she responded, "That is always a dream."

"This is my life partner. Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That’s how much he’s impacted my life."

When asked about tying the knot, Wilson is leaving all the marriage decisions to Adebayo ... who said that fans will see the ring on that finger when the time comes.

"Y’all will know, because people are nosy and they’ll look at her hands," Adebayo said, "There you go."

FYI, TIME named Wilson its Athlete of the Year ... and it's well-deserved. The 29-year-old center led the Aces to three WNBA titles in the past four seasons and had a record-breaking 2025 season, including being the first four-time WNBA MVP winner.