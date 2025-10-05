2025 WNBA Finals -- Ballers and Their Partners

The 2025 WNBA Finals are underway as the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces duke it out for a title ... but this year, it's not just the players bringin' the heat.

Their loved ones are also turning up the temperature ... including Aces star A'ja Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, who is about to start his 9th season with the Miami Heat, but makes time to support his lady.

In fact, the NBA star surprised Wilson at the Aces' practice with her fourth WNBA MVP trophy last month.

There's also Aces standout Chelsea Gray and her wife, Tipesa Moorer -- they tied the knot in 2019 and have an adorable son, Lennox, who always cheers on mommy at the games.

There was also Jewell Loyd's girlfriend, Natalija Marshall ... and NaLyssa Smith, who is in a relationship with WNBA star DiJonai Carrington, who recently underwent foot surgery. That said, her appearance at the Finals is a toss-up.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has played a key role for the Aces in the postseason, remarkably returning to the court months after giving birth to her second child in July ... so, expect her husband, Keevin Tyus, and their kids to be there celebrating mom's incredible comeback.

There's also the Mercury stars -- two of which are engaged. Alyssa Thomas proposed to her current teammate, DeWanna Bonner, during the 2023 WNBA All-Star weekend.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper asked for Binta Drammeh's hand in marriage in 2023.