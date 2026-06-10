Draymond Green Clarifies 'Crush Those Dirty Ass Kids' Jab, I Meant Roast!

Play video content Video: Draymond Green Explains Controversial Jab: 'I Was Talking About Roasting Them' The Kevin O'Connor Show

Draymond Green is adding a Community Note to his own social media clapback ... claiming when he told a woman he'd "crush" her "dirty ass kids," he was still in Kevin Hart roast mode.

The Golden State Warriors star issued the wild comment after a basketball fan called him a "bitch" on X last month ... replying, "Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty ass kids in your banner."

Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty ass kids in your banner. @Money23Green

Some folks were baffled by Green's words ... especially because the word "crush" can be interpreted as a threat.

When the four-time champion sat down with Kevin O'Connor recently, he brought up the viral exchange ... and clarified he was NOT choosing violence after taking a peek at the woman's profile.

"When I told that girl, 'I'll crush them kids,' I looked at their picture," Green said. "I was talking about, 'I'll fry them kids,' like 'I'll roast them.' I was in the spirit of roasting -- I had just finished the Kevin Hart roast."

Green further defended himself ... stating people shouldn't come at him if their profiles are filled with material for him to use as ammo -- in this case, he was referring to the pic of the "dirty ass kids."

"I never have, and never will, smash Chelsea Handler. I'm Draymond Green. I don't hit threes." 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/7ujebgnG7y @netflix

Green did take part in the Netflix special on May 10 ... which was certainly a no holds barred type of deal, with plenty of jokes throughout the night making headlines for potentially crossing the line.