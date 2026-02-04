Draymond Green Addresses Trade Rumors Before Deadline, 'What A F***ing Run'

Play video content

Draymond Green is staring down trade rumors head-on ... and instead of throwing punches, he's throwing gratitude.

The four-time NBA champ got brutally honest after the Warriors' 113-94 loss on Tuesday to the 76ers when asked about speculation he could be moved before Thursday's trade deadline.

"I've been here for 13-and-a-half years," Green said. "That's longer than probably 98% of NBA players have been in one place. I don’t know if it ends ... but what a f***ing run it’s been. I'll take the fine for it. What a f***ing run it’s been."

Green made it crystal clear he’s not feeling betrayed or bitter if the franchise decides to go in a different direction. He admitted he understands the business side of basketball and said if the organization believes trading him is the best move, he's at peace with it.

"I'm blessed," he said. "I'm lucky. I'm grateful. My family has not had to move anywhere since I started my family – that's incredible. There are guys that have been on the move every year moving 2-3 times in a year."

The 35-year-old enforcer repeatedly pointed out he's already beaten the odds by spending more than 13 seasons in one place. He even joked that if someone offered him that deal when he first entered the league ... he would've signed it "faster than you can blink."

And while the rumors are loud -- particularly those involving a swap for Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo -- Draymond insists they’re not keeping him up at night ... saying his postgame sleep struggles have nothing to do with fearing a potential trade.

"I have so much gratitude for where I am in my career, the run I've been on here ... I don't know if it ends," Green said. "We'll all see. But if it does, it does. All good things must come to an end at some point."

Green sounded reflective and emotional when talking about his run in the Bay ... calling it an incredible ride with an organization for which he was named the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and made an NBA All-Defensive team nine times.

He also acknowledged reality could eventually catch up, admitting he doesn’t know whether his Warriors tenure will end soon -- but if it does, he’s already at peace with it.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the rumors as well -- "It's the first time for him so it’s a little different ... this (trade deadline) has definitely been a little bit more difficult than most."