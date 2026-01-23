Jordan Poole Asked By Little Kid About Draymond Green Punch

A little kid had the guts to ask Jordan Poole what folks have been wondering for years -- how did it feel to get punched by Draymond Green during practice in 2022?!?

A TikTok was posted showing Poole and Pelicans teammates chatting it up with some youngins at a meet and greet ... and the impromptu interview started pretty innocently, with questions like who his favorite teammates were when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 28-year-old listed names like Kevon Looney -- who he now plays with in NOLA -- along with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Of course ... no mention of Green -- which meant the next logical step was asking about the infamous practice that derailed the Warriors' season.

"It was tough bro," Poole said.

The boy's mom, who was filming the video, cut it off shortly after that, letting out an "Oh my god" after the question. Props to Poole for actually answering.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the fight between Poole and Green back in October 2022 -- showing Green landing a vicious shot to the face.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022

Poole's time with the team ended following the 2022-23 season when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2023, before being traded again in 2024 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr later admitted the altercation "compromised things."

Play video content MAY 2023 Golden State Warriors