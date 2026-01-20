Lamar Odom Had Bloodshot Eyes, Vehicle Smelled Like Marijuana During DUI Arrest, Cops Say

Cops say Lamar Odom had bloodshot, watery eyes and his car reeked of weed before he was arrested for DUI ... and claim the ex-NBA star fessed up to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

TMZ Sports has obtained more details on the former Laker's arrest -- officers say they were patrolling the streets around 2 AM on Saturday when a black SUV pulled up from behind at a high rate of speed.

Cops say the car then zoomed past the cruiser and registered 106 MPH on a radar ... and emergency lights and sirens were activated.

They say, before pulling over, the SUV changed lanes without using turn signals ... and then the exact opposite ... used turn signals without changing lanes.

Once pulled over, cops say there was an "overwhelming odor of Marijuana emanating from the vehicle."

Cops say, when asked about his speed, Odom said he was on the phone with his manager and almost home. Cops then questioned whether he had sparked up recently ... but the hooper stated it was his passenger who was smoking a "little bit" of weed.

Officers say Odom told them he "doesn't really smoke" ... and later clarified that he "does not smoke marijuana." He also denied drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

During the stop, cops say Odom tried to strike a conversation ... asking officers how their night was besides him "driving like he was in 'Back To The Future.'"

The cops apparently weren't the chatty type, 'cause they then asked him to exit the car instead. When Odom started to get out, they say he released the brake and the vehicle started to move, as it was still in drive. He then put it in park and got out.

Odom was asked once again if he smoked pot at any point in the day ... and at that point, cops say he stated he did "hours, hours earlier" -- around 4 PM.

Cops asked several questions before conducting field sobriety tests ... including whether he ever had a traumatic brain injury. According to the report, Odom laughed and stated he "had 12 strokes and six heart attacks and that he was poisoned at a brothel in Pahrump."

As for the tests, cops say Odom showed several signs of being impaired during the finger-to-nose, walk-and-turn, modified Romberg balance, and one-leg stand exercises.

Cops say he swayed, lost balance, started too soon, missed heel to toe, stopped mid-way through and stepped off the line.

The report added Odom had eyelid tremors throughout the tests, failed to touch the tip of his nose on six attempts, and estimated 30 seconds in 13 seconds.

Officers then explained to Odom they felt he was impaired and asked if he was willing to do more tests ... he replied, due to his celebrity status, he had no choice. They assured him that was not the case ... and said he also consented to a blood draw.

When cops went to put 6'10" Odom in their patrol vehicle, he had to sit across the back seat due to his height.

As we previously reported, Odom denied drinking or taking narcotics prior to his arrest ... but admitted he has to be more responsible on the road.