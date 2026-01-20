Lamar Odom Claims He Wasn't On Alcohol, Narcotics At Time of DUI Arrest

Lamar Odom insists he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or narcotics when he was busted for driving under the influence over the weekend.

The NBA champ addressed his arrest with TMZ Sports on Tuesday ... saying he's taking full responsibility for his actions, while also clearing the air a bit on what got him put in the slammer.

LO didn't specify what he had, if anything, in his system before Vegas cops booked him for driving under the influence and two traffic violations on Saturday ... but owned up to needing to be more responsible behind the wheel.

"I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth," Odom said. "I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process."

"I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me."

Odom's arrest was concerning -- the former Laker almost died from an overdose in 2015, and had a previous DUI bust in 2013.

In Saturday's arrest, Odom was also booked for driving more than 41 miles per hour over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.