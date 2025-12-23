Draymond Green Storms Off To Locker Rooms After Heated Argument With Steve Kerr

Tensions were high on the Golden State Warriors' bench on Monday ... with Draymond Green getting up and storming off to the locker rooms after a fiery back and forth with head coach Steve Kerr.

The moment went down in the third quarter of the Dubs' home win over the Orlando Magic ... when Kerr was addressing the team on the bench during a timeout.

Draymond gets sent to the lockers after heated debate w coach Kerr pic.twitter.com/hJ2KRuzawX — clipside (@shubhydoo) December 23, 2025 @shubhydoo

It's unclear what was said in the passionate exchange ... but after the final buzzer, both Kerr and Green spoke with the media.

Kerr wouldn't say what exactly was uttered in the spat, but specified Green chose to leave on his own accord "to cool off" ... and wasn't told to hit the showers. He added Green wasn't going to play any more in the contest ... as the team "moved forward" after the argument.

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green chose to go to the locker room after the two had a heated argument during an early third quarter timeout. He wasn’t sent there. Green returned to bench for fourth quarter but Kerr said he wouldn’t have gone back to Green.



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/SPZvuqteIB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2025 @anthonyVslater

Kerr emphasized the team needs Green on the court ... and even praised his production in the first half of the contest -- he had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes on the court.

"It's unfortunate what happened, but it happened," Kerr said.

As for Green, he chalked it up to tempers spilling over ... and he left when he felt the situation wasn't going to get better. He said the argument was simply over "basketball."

Draymond Green:



"Tempers spilled over. I just thought it was best that I get out of there. I don't think there was a situation where it was going to get better. So it was just best to remove myself...sh*t happens. We move forward. We alright"



pic.twitter.com/JOdZGiKkGv — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 23, 2025 @DrGuru_

"It's an emotional game. People lose their emotions sometimes. It happens. It is what it is. We've been at this for a long time."

"Sometimes you're with people for a long time, there's a level of comfort and s*** happens. We move forward."

Green -- who has played under Kerr for more than a decade -- said he doesn't see any lingering issues from the disagreement ... insisting the two will move forward and "be alright."