Stephen Curry Honored at Davidson With Highway Exit Naming

Stephen Curry has racked up plenty of achievements over the course of his basketball career ... but this is a unique one -- the NBA superstar now has his own highway exit named after him!!

The Davidson alum -- who was named the assistant General Manager for the program in March -- returned to his old stomping grounds to watch the Wildcats take on the Duquesne Dukes on Tuesday.

A new touch when you come to the town of Davidson.



"Stephen Curry Interchange" 🚧 pic.twitter.com/xDM0hpTPTT — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) December 31, 2025 @DavidsonMBB

The 37-year-old helped unveil the new sign during the A-10 conference showdown. While it's hard to say where the honor ranks among his countless accomplishments, he made it clear he found it pretty cool.

"A diploma is one thing," Curry said. "An elite achievement is another thing. This [sign] is another. I might be stealing the sign to take it home."

He wasn't alone for the festivities, as his wife Ayesha sat courtside with him to take in the action. Some of his teammates even swung by to show support for the four-time NBA Champion ... including Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they couldn't bring home a win for the program's all-time leading scorer, losing to the Dukes 89-83.