NBA's Jalen Green Fined For Dropping F-Bomb During Teammate's Live Interview

Jalen Green's unfiltered approach to hyping up his teammate during a postgame interview just set him back a chunk of change ... 'cause the NBA just fined him $25k for dropping an F-bomb on TV.

ICYMI, Green crashed Collin Gillespie's Q&A on Monday after scoring 25 points in the Phoenix Suns' 115-101 win over the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Green -- sidelined with a hamstring injury -- was clearly proud of his guy ... and apparently couldn't hold back his expletive-filled excitement.

"Yeaaah!" Green yelled. "They can't f*** with you!"

Gillespie heard him curse loud and clear ... and his response was priceless.

"Oh my god!" Gillespie said. "On live TV, bro?!?!"

Well, the NBA heard it too -- and James Jones, the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, announced on Tuesday that Green will be fined $25K for "using profanity when interrupting a teammate's live television interview."

The Suns have a lot to be happy about, though. They're riding a four-game winning streak, including a victory over the Lakers, and are currently 7th in the West.

And, they're doing it without Bradley Beal -- who is out for the season due to a fractured left hip -- and even after trading away NBA superstar Kevin Durant.