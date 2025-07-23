NBA Star Jalen Green Admits He Slid Into Draya Michele's DMs First

... He Was In My DMs!!!

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are setting the record straight on how they ended up together -- the NBA star admitted he is the one who slid into the DMs!!

The couple appeared on Whistle for a Q&A about their controversial relationship (due to their age gap) ... with many accusing Michele of manipulating the young basketball star.

Well, that's not the case. Green -- who was traded to the Phoenix Suns in July -- revealed he was the one who made the first move.

"I slid in your DMs," Green said, adding he tells people that all the time when asked how their relationship started.

Michele was visibly relieved when Green set the record straight ... exclaiming, "Did everyone hear that!?"

Green, 23, and Michele, 40, were laughin' it up during their 12-minute sit-down, revealing personal details about their love story ... including their one-year-old daughter Lyght's funny habits.

Michele -- a model and businesswoman -- also mentioned her private nickname for her man (which is "sexy bear") and his playful obsession with her feet.

"I think it's like you take care of the toenails," Green said, "and you have a good-shaped foot."