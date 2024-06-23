Jalen Green and Draya Michele Address Relationship Haters, 'We Don't Care'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jalen Green and Draya Michele aren't letting the haters on their relationship get to them ... telling TMZ Sports the critics can think what they want!!

We caught the couple -- with their new baby girl in tow -- as they were out and about in West Hollywood this week. While many people have voiced their opinion on the couple's 17-year age gap ... they are not letting the haters get to them.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," 39-year-old Michele said. "We block it out and mind our business."

22-year-old Green -- a member of the Houston Rockets -- hit us with a simple "We also don't care"

Draya doesn't fully understand why people are all up in arms to begin with ... saying, "Love is love at the end of the day."

"Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way," Michele said. "It's kind of weird."

The big question is -- after the birth of their first child ... does the couple already have the urge for another? Well ... both Green and Michele were tight-lipped on that.