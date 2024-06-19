NBA's Jalen Green, Draya Michele Get Lunch In L.A. Weeks After Welcoming Baby

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, hit the town for a lunch date on Wednesday ... and they brought their little bundle of joy along!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the parents at Cecconi's in West Hollywood just minutes ago ... and the two had their newborn baby girl in tow.

Jalen and Draya -- who have been linked to each other since August 2023 -- welcomed the addition to their families on Mother's Day (May 12) ... so, understandably, they requested we not conduct the kid's first interview just yet.

The couple hasn't been spotted together in public too often ... but they certainly aren't hiding their romance.

In fact, Draya wished Jalen a happy Father's Day over the weekend ... featuring both their hands forming the shape of a heart.

As we previously reported, it's been an action-packed year for the 22-year-old baller ... as he welcomed a baby girl back in February as well, but we were told there's no drama amongst the mothers.

It could also be an interesting offseason for Green ... as he is now eligible to sign his first long-term extension in H-Town.