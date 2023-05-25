Jalen Green Laughs Off Fans' Ja Morant Comments, I Don't Have A Gun!

Play video content

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green wants his fans to know he's no Ja Morant ... assuring his followers he didn't have a gun as he vibed out to NBA YoungBoy on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old guard was riding in his car and listening to the rapper's "Bitch Let's Do It" as thousands of fans tuned in ... and given the eerie similarities to Ja's most recent gun-flashing video, plenty of users begged Green to not pull out a weapon.

"Don't flash no gun," one follower said ... as another added, "Don't pull a Ja and pull the gun out."

Jalen noticed the comments and laughed ... before putting all concern to rest by letting everyone know he wasn't strapped.

5/14/23 Instagram / @_dtap2

"Everybody's commenting, 'Don't pull no pistol out,'" Green told a passenger in the car. "They wildin', my n****, man."

"I don't got no gun."

The clip comes as Ja faces serious backlash for his second gun-related video in three months ... which has resulted in a suspension from all Grizzlies activities and an NBA investigation.

Ja Morant’s Instagram story:



“Love ya ma 💙”

“Love ya pops 💙”

“You da greatest baby girl 💙 love ya”

“Bye.”



Stay strong, Ja 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hur6UJnRby — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 24, 2023 @OfficialNBABuzz

Hours before Green's live stream, Morant posted a cryptic message on his Instagram ... which had fans concerned over his well-being and led to cops making a welfare check on the All-Star.