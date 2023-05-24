Ja Morant Posts Cryptic Message Amid Gun Video Backlash, 'Bye'
5/24/2023 7:29 AM PT
Ja Morant has fans concerned over a cryptic note shared to his social media account on Wednesday ... after the Memphis Grizzlies star showed love for his family before simply saying, "bye."
The messages were quickly deleted from the All-Star's Instagram page just minutes ago ... but screenshots have been shared all over, which have sparked thoughts and prayers being sent from his supporters.
Ja Morant’s Instagram story:— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 24, 2023 @OfficialNBABuzz
“Love ya ma 💙”
“Love ya pops 💙”
“You da greatest baby girl 💙 love ya”
“Bye.”
Stay strong, Ja 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hur6UJnRby
Ja posted four different Instagram stories ... with tributes to his mom, dad and daughter before sharing the farewell note.
It's unclear if the post is a goodbye to social media or something much more serious ... as there's speculation he could be on hard times following his second gun-flashing video in just a few months.
23-year-old Morant was suspended last weekend after the second video surfaced ... and the NBA is currently investigating the matter. There's belief he could be facing a lengthy punishment from the league.
Commissioner Adam Silver said he was "shocked" by Morant's actions ... and while the league's still looking into the video, he's "expecting the worst."
We've reached out to reps for Morant, as well as local authorities -- so far, no word back.