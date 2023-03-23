Ja Morant Gets Standing Ovation In Return From Gun Video Suspension
Ja Morant Returns From Gun Vid Suspension ... Standing Ovation From Crowd
3/23/2023 6:08 AM PT
There was clearly no love lost for Ja Morant in Memphis during his recent suspension ... 'cause the second he returned to action for the Grizzlies, he was greeted with a massive standing ovation.
Ja -- after sitting out nearly the entire month of March for posting a video that showed him brandishing a gun at a Colorado gentleman's club -- made his long-awaited return to the NBA hardwood on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets ... and the crowd went crazy after seeing him.
He came off the bench with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter ... and the nearly 18,000 fans at FedExForum in Memphis got on their feet to show they still supported him.
STILL THAT DUDE @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/Mw3Cw6o7yT— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 23, 2023 @memgrizz
And, it didn't take long for the star point guard to give them more to cheer about -- minutes after he checked into the game, he dunked all over Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr.
Some of Ja's family was in attendance for the big night -- including his father, Tee, who wore a sweatshirt with an image of Morant and the word "Redemption."
Morant ultimately played 23 minutes in the game, scoring 17 points ... helping lead Memphis to a 130-125 victory.
the M is behind you @JaMorant 💙 pic.twitter.com/okWXweKiid— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 23, 2023 @memgrizz
After the contest, he thanked all of his supporters for standing by him during his time away from the team ... adding that it "felt good to be back."