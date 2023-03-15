Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Says Gun Wasn't His, Video 'Not Who I Am'

Ja Morant is making one thing clear -- the gun he flashed in a Colorado strip club was NOT his -- but as far as whose weapon it was, the NBA star is remaining tight-lipped.

The Grizzlies guard sat down for a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Jalen Rose on Wednesday -- shortly after his 8-game suspension was announced -- and he was asked straight-up who owned the gun he showed off on Instagram Live on March 4.

"The gun wasn't mine," Morant said. "It's not who I am. I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I made a bad mistake and I can see the image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes," he added. "But, in the future, I will show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative."

Morant -- who hasn't played for the Grizzlies since March 3 -- said he's been in a good mental place following the incident ... and he spent his time away from the game speaking with therapists, getting reiki treatment and working on anxiety breathing to help deal with stress.

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023 @espn

Morant added he realized he needed help when he made the video ... and his daughter inspired him to open up about his issues with professionals.

The All-Star also discussed his meeting with Adam Silver ... and he said it was a productive conversation, as the commish voiced support for him.

Morant says he still takes pride in being a role model ... saying, "I realize I have a lot of kids who look up to me. Even probably some adults, a lot of fans."