NBA's Pat Beverley Blames Today's Rap Music for Ja Morant's Behavior

Ja Morant is a product of the gangsta rap he hears every day -- so says his elder NBA statesman Patrick Beverly, who also thinks the embattled All-Star can make a proper comeback.

Pat Bev recently weighed in on the Ja situation on his Barstool Sports podcast, and pinpointed today's rap music as the catalyst for the 22-year-old's shocking downward spiral.

PB said, "I think music has a lot to do with this now. Especially with this culture, everybody holding a gun in the video is okay, bling on your teeth that's okay, pants halfway down your ass, that's okay"

The current Chicago Bull also valued music from "back in the day" over today's tunes ... "The culture now is ‘shoot 'em up, bang, bang, shoot 'em up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is."

Bev also speculated had Eminem rapped about totin' guns, his rabid fan base would've followed suit, but instead, they opted to copy Slim Shady's baggy hoodies and jeans from the "8 Mile" era.

On Monday, Ja entered a counseling program and is rumored to miss the remainder of the Memphis Grizzlies' season. He's been vocal about the hardcore hip hop he consumes before games -- citing Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the incarcerated Pooh Shiesty as his go-to rappers.

Pat Bev's commentary may mirror old-school ethos -- repeated by OGs like Melle Mel -- but younger crops of rappers have been voicing similar opinions regarding the state of hip hop.

