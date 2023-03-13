Melle Mel Slams Street Culture in Rap, Triples Down On Being #1

Play video content TMZ.com

Furious Five rapper Melle Mel isn't backing down from his condemnation of today's hip hop -- in fact, he tripled down when asked if he's feeling the burn from all the backlash.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the pioneering MC and he made it crystal clear he still feels he's better than the likes of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. Then he went deeper, saying the music industry has pushed destructive tropes that pollute everyone's ability to know what good music actually sounds like.

Put in less PC terms ... Melle says today's rappers can barely rap, and they're just street guys with a sensational message!!!

In contrast, he points to his group's iconic record, "The Message," which spoke out against the guns and drugs that have buried so many hip hop artists over the last 20 years.

The 61-year-old vet says he can easily make a terrible song that glorifies negativity, but he wants to make music he can "stand behind." Melle added he's serious about making a comeback to show and prove himself.

Rap music fans let Melle have it all last week following his viral interview clips, but he gave a special shoutout to Public Enemy and Busta Rhymes, who all gave him props for shaking the table.