Melle Mel Says Kendrick Lamar & Eminem's Influence Is Overrated

Melle Mel of the legendary Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five feels some kind of way about being ranked so far below Kendrick Lamar and Eminem ... and he's slapping both emcees with backhanded compliments.

The veteran rapper recently argued to "The Art Of Dialogue" that while both Kendrick and Em are lyrically proficient, their styles and music aren't influential or mimicked by enough rappers to earn high-class status in hip hop.

According to Billboard's list, Melle Mel is the 48th-best rapper of all time, compared to Kendrick at #2 at Em at #5 -- but Melle says their music doesn't get burn in the streets or clubs ... or so he's heard.

Melle doesn't deny he's an old fart but still thinks his radar works well enough to know Kendrick doesn't deserve to be ranked that high.

In the case of Em, Melle thinks Slim Shady benefits from reverse affirmative action ... earning more attention simply because he was a capable white rapper in an arena dominated by Black artists.

Melle says if he was white, his legacy would be in line with Elvis Presley's ... a debatable point but he's not the only pick on the BB list upset with the final count.

When we spoke to Ice Cube -- who placed #18 -- the N.W.A legend shredded the entire operation for lack of credibility and reminded us that opinions aren't facts!!!