NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Shocked By Ja Morant's Gun Flashing Video

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is clearly extremely disappointed with Ja Morant ... saying he was "shocked" to see the Memphis Grizzlies star once again flashing a firearm on social media.

The commish directly addressed Ja's latest incident before Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery on ESPN, telling the network ... "Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we're in the process of investigating it."

Silver admits the footage, which appears to show Ja holding a handgun while in a car with his buddy, is grainy ... but given Morant's past, Silver says he's "assuming the worst."

The latest video comes just 2 months after Ja was seen holding a pistol on Instagram Live while at a Colorado strip club ... an incident that resulted in Morant being suspended 8 games.

Silver says he had a lengthy conversation with Ja after the first incident, with the commish making it clear to Morant why it was such a big deal and why the consequences were so severe.

The commish says Ja seemed to be taking the first incident seriously, which is why he was so shocked to see Morant waving another gun around for the cameras.

The Grizzlies suspended Ja from all activities pending the NBA's review, and it sounds like Silver will come down even harder on Morant this time.