Jalen Green Shares Draya Michele Butt-Grab Pic To Wish GF Happy 40th Birthday

It's Draya Michele's birthday, but it's Jalen Green who's enjoying the cake ... 'cause the Houston Rockets hooper wished her a special 40th by sharing a pic of himself grabbing her backside in a lovey social media post.

22-year-old JG gave the special shout-out on Thursday ... saying, "Happy Pday to the realest on my side. I love you."

The last three words are obviously a big deal ... and goes to show just how serious the two are, despite all the chatter surrounding their relationship.

The couple has faced their fair share of criticism -- mainly because Draya, a "Basketball Wives LA" star and fashion designer, is 18 years older than Green ... and her eldest child is the same age as her lover.

But JG and DM have remained strong through it all ... and even welcomed their baby girl in May 2024.

In fact, we caught up with the two just a month after Draya gave birth ... and they told us they don’t pay any attention to the outside noise.

"Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way," Michele told TMZ Sports. "It's kind of weird."