Draya Michele Sues Tyrod Taylor After She Claims He Backed Out Of House Deal

Draya Michele is dragging her ex-boyfriend, Tyrod Taylor, to court ... she just filed a lawsuit against the NFL quarterback, claiming he screwed her on a house deal.

The 39-year-old model said in the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Tyrod purchased a Los Angeles-area home back in August 2022 ... and let Draya and her kids move in. She claims that at the time, she entered into a verbal pact with the 34-year-old signal-caller that would allow her to one day buy it from the football player.

She says the two agreed that any contributions that Draya made to the property -- such as improvements to the place or mortgage payments -- would go toward the final purchase price of the home ... if she ultimately chose to buy it.

She says the two never formally entered into a written contract -- as they were still dating at the time.

Draya says in the suit she went on to offer Taylor $2.8 million for the place ... and when he countered at $3.2 mil in January 2024, she accepted. She claims she then poured nearly $300K into the residence -- believing it'd go toward the price she agreed to pay for the home.

Draya, though, says Taylor "surprisingly" pulled the rug out from underneath her recently ... and is now threatening to evict her. She states he's also refusing to sell her the property.

Draya is suing for, among other things, breach of contract ... and is asking for unspecified damages.