Draya Michele Stuns in Neon Bikini Sexy Selfies

Draya Michele recently hit the big 4-0, and spoiler alert -- she's aging like fine wine … and proving it by rockin’ bikinis that might just break the thermostat on her tropical getaway!

Now, this ain’t your average 2-piece parade -- Draya’s serving the goods in a lineup of neon numbers that perfectly show off her snatched figure … yep, less than a year after popping out a baby.

You'll be spoiled for choice with all these neon-tastic snaps of the actress/influencer -- plus a whole lineup of bikini babes in the same color palette -- so hit up the gallery above.

Need more swimwear action that isn’t just a neon affair? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered ... so dive into this other gallery we’ve lined up for you!

