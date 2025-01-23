Draya Michele Hot Shots to Kick Off Her Big 40th Bday!

Draya Michelle may have turned the big 4-0 ... but she doesn't look a day over 20.

The "Basketball Wives LA" star is steaming up the camera lens in these hot pics as she enjoys sunbathing in her bikini in the backyard or in the pool or even on the beach.

Honestly, it doesn't really matter where Draya is ... she looks fantastic anywhere she goes. And for all you guys who think you might have a chance with Draya ... Fuhgeddaboudit!

Draya is definitely off the market ... she's been dating Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green and the two had their first child in 2024.

Draya also previously had a couple of other kiddos with two former lovers, one of them being ex-Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Turns out ... having all those children has been the best thing for Draya and her amazing bod! If you don't believe us, you be the judge.