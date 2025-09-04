Jalen Green Hoops In Undies For New Calvin Klein Campaign

Play video content Gordon von Steiner/Calvin Klein

New year, new team, new endeavor for NBA hooper Jalen Green ... 'cause the Phoenix Suns guard is now an underwear model -- starring in a new campaign for Calvin Klein!!

The 23-year-old showed off the brand's Fall 2025 look in a commercial shoot ... which showed him walking around the city before ending up at a rooftop basketball court.

Considering this is CK we're talking about, it wasn't long before Green ditched his clothes and worked on his jumper in a pair of grey boxers.

If that wasn't steamy enough, Green literally raised the temperature in a sauna scene ... when he, once again, lost his pants to expose a pair of black briefs.

Green -- who was included in the Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets this offseason -- said teaming up with the brand has "always been a dream of mine" ... as he had been rocking CK clothes for years.

"This shoot let me channel my passion for basketball and the confidence and empowerment that the brand has always stood for," he said.