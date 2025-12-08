NBA's Desmond Bane Fined $35K For Hitting OG Anunoby W/ Ball During Game

Orlando Magic hooper Desmond Bane is getting slapped with a hefty fine after he yeeted a basketball right at Knicks forward OG Anunoby during Sunday's showdown.

The league announced the $35,000 punishment on Monday ... stating Bane's decision to fire the ball "with force" at Anunoby during the game was deemed "unsportsmanlike manner."

Desmond Bane t'd up for flinging ball at OG Anunoby pic.twitter.com/m5LYezhI4z — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 7, 2025 @NBA_NewYork

ICYMI ... the outburst took place in the fourth quarter of the Magic vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. After Anunoby lost the ball on a layup and fell out of bounds, Bane took control of it and hurled it right at Anunoby.

It didn't make sense why Bane threw the ball at OG -- not even for Anunoby, who pushed him after taking the hit.

Bane got a technical foul for the throw ... and a lot of heat from Knicks fans.

Even DeMarcus Cousins chimed in on the incident, saying on "Run It Back" that Anunoby should've retaliated somehow after Bane chucked the ball at him.

"I'm not saying punch him in the face, but maybe slap the sh*t out of him." 😳



Boogie Cousins was not feeling OG Anunoby's response to Desmond Bane throwing the ball at him 👀@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/dQnoNPGfgI — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 8, 2025 @RunItBackFDTV

"I'm not saying punch him in the face, but maybe slap the s*** out of him," Cousins said.