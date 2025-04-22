Anthony Edwards Fined for 'Dick's Bigger' Laker Fan Taunt

Anthony Edwards' bank account just got shafted by the NBA ... with the Minnesota Timberwolves hooper getting hit with a $50,000 fine for telling a Lakers fan his "dick bigger."

The league just announced the punishment on Tuesday ... saying the 23-year-old All-Star directed "inappropriate language" toward a fan -- as well as an "obscene gesture."

The incident went down with less than five minutes left in the third quarter of the Wolves' 117-95 Game 1 win over Los Angeles ... which naturally had some Purple and Gold supporters on edge.

But one fan got the full Edwards experience ... when some chatter about teammate Rudy Gobert's fat contract turned a bit personal.

"My dick's bigger than yours," he said while grabbing his shorts. "My dick bigger than yours!"

Edwards ended up having 22 points in the win ... as well as eight rebounds and nine assists.

Game 2 goes down Tuesday night ... so here's hoping it goes off without any more dick talk -- for Edwards' finances' sake.