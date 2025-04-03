Mother of Anthony Edwards' Child Insists She's Not A Gold Digger, Goes Off On Trolls

Play video content

Ayesha Howard is clapping back at all the "gold digger" chatter after having Anthony Edwards' baby ... passionately defending herself from all the "lies" being spewed.

Howard -- who also has a son with rapper Lil Baby -- took to Instagram to discuss how she's been portrayed online after giving birth to the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar's daughter, Aubri' Summer, last November.

There have been a ton of wild claims made surrounding the situation ... one being Edwards electing to pay $1,080,000 in child support upfront, which Howard recently denied.

Wednesday night, Howard spoke at length about what she's been facing on social media over the past few months ... explaining it's just the result of the cards she was dealt.

"I came into this situation with a status because I have a child by a very successful artist, right?" Howard said. "From then, I am viewed as a certain type of woman because I am beautiful and have a nice body and normally women like that attract a certain caliber of men, which is also not my fault."

"And now that I am in yet another situation where I now have a child with another successful man, there is no telling you guys that I am not a gold digger."

Howard -- a CEO, brand ambassador, and music artist -- continued to throw shade at women who call her a gold digger for having children with celebrities ... accusing those same naysayers of starting families with those less fortunate.

"What if I came to y'alls pages, right? And I compared the men that you have children with to the men that I have children with and I said, 'You were digging for poverty when you picked him to be your baby daddy, weren't you?' Or, 'You kept that baby for an extra income tax credit, didn't you?'" Howard said.

She wasn't finished. Howard claimed critics secretly wish they were in her position, but can't be because they don't have the same opportunities.

"How you gon' tell me what you would've did with my situation when you had a baby from your weed man?!" Howard asked ... before shouting out a hair extension company.

She concluded her almost eight-minute video by praying for mothers who recently gave birth and expressed sympathy for those having to deal with "mean and ignorant" people on social media during postpartum.

"The internet showed me no grace while I was pregnant, after my pregnancy, y'all showed me no grace," Howard said.