Lil Baby's Lawyers Blast Atlanta PD for Tying Rapper to Teen Murders

Rapper Has NOTHING To Do With Murders!!!

Lawyers for Lil Baby are firing back at the Atlanta Police Department, claiming the rapper has absolutely nothing to do with last year's gang-related murders of two teen boys.

Baby's attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, issued a statement to TMZ, blasting APD for holding a Wednesday press conference in which police brass accused the hip hop star of triggering a rap war during his 2024 music video shoot.

Play video content

At the presser, police officials announced the arrests of 7 gang members allegedly responsible for the 2 fatal shootings with a third person also wounded.

Play video content TMZ.com

APD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said Baby was filming the video in the same area and "he knew he should not have been" there, calling it a "cowardly act" and vowing to hold him accountable.

In their statement, Baby's attorneys called the police accusations "complete and total nonsense."

Play video content 5/15/24 TMZ.com

They went on ... "To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual."

The lawyers also pointed out Baby "had absolutely no involvement" in the shooting, while also blasting the APD for its "unprofessional, unethical and shameful" treatment of the Grammy Award winner.