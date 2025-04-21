Anthony Edwards Trash Talks Lakers Fans ... 'My Dick's Bigger Than Yours'

Anthony Edwards wasn't just torturing Lakers fans Saturday night with his jump shot ... apparently, he was burning them with his mouth too.

Check out some video from Crypto.com Arena that's making its way around the internet Monday -- it shows the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar savagely jawing with some L.A. supporters ... as his team was up big on the Purple and Gold in Game 1 of their playoff series.

“My Dick bigger than yours”



Anthony Edwards vs Lakers fans is why we love the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/3EPc4ACuDe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2025 @barstoolsports

Edwards can be heard in the footage boasting to one fan about Rudy Gobert's massive contract ... before bragging about the size of another thing in his immediate vicinity.

"My dick's bigger than yours," he said as he grabbed at his shorts. "My dick bigger than yours!"

Unclear how the fan responded -- the video cut out just a second or two later -- but anyone affiliated with L.A. was no doubt having a tough time chirpin' Minnesota on Saturday, as Edwards and the T-Wolves cruised to an easy 117-95 victory.