Luka Doncic Vows to Pay Jaxson Hayes' Fine After Defending Him in Mid-Game Scuffle

Luka Doncic is giving props to his teammate, Jaxson Hayes, for sticking up for him during a scuffle in the Lakers game on Tuesday ... saying because the big man had his back, he will happily cover whatever fine he gets from the NBA.

In the fourth quarter of the NBA Cup showdown against the L.A. rivals at Crypto.com Arena, Clippers guard Kris Dunn shoved Doncic to the hardwood while battling for a rebound.

Luka Dončić on Jaxson Hayes having his back after Kris Dunn slammed the ball into his chest:



"I'll pay his fine for sure. Everyone on this team has each other's back."



When Luka confronted him, Dunn slammed the ball into his chest. Hayes immediately jumped in and gave Dunn a taste of his own medicine with a similar shove in the back, which ignited a brief scuffle.

After the Lakers took the win, Doncic admitted Hayes might get fined for defending him -- but said he'll happily foot the bill.

"Everybody got each other's back on this team. So, I appreciate him," Doncic said about Hayes.

"I'll pay his fine, for sure, but this shows what kinda team we are."

Hayes received a technical foul for his involvement, while Dunn -- who scored a season-high 19 points in the game -- was ejected.

By the way, the Lakers won 135-118 ... and will play Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday.