Metta World Peace Wants To Be Mavericks' Next GM After Nico Harrison Firing

Hey Mavs, TMZ Sports just found your next general manager -- METTA WORLD PEACE!!!

We spoke with the former NBA star this week ... days after the Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison, who was responsible for one of the worst trades in NBA history -- Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis.

We started the conversation by asking for Metta's reaction to the firing ... but he caught us off-guard when he said he wanted to take Harrison's job!!

"The reason I say that is because I got so much experience," Metta said.

"Running a basketball business would be fairly easy; running a sports business is fairly easy at the highest level, whether it's president or general manager. I'm running all operations."

Metta has done all of that. After spending 17 seasons in the NBA, Metta became a South Bay Lakers player development coach ... and was the assistant head coach for the Cal State LA women's basketball team.

He also founded the Artest Management Group ... and recently signed to co-manage up-and-coming boxing star Chordale Booker.