Cooper Flagg Appears To Side-Eye Nico Harrison During Luka Doncic Mention At Presser

Cooper Flagg had a subtle, yet hilarious, reaction to Luka Doncic's name getting dropped during his presser with the Mavericks ... appearing to side-eye Nico Harrison -- the guy who shipped the face of the franchise out of town.

The former Duke Blue Devil was officially introduced on Friday ... just days after Dallas selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old received a series of questions from the media ... including one from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who asked Flagg how it felt to be the potential face of the franchise, a role many once expected Luka to fill before "plans changed."

The mention of Luka's name caused Flagg to seemingly give Harrison -- who was sitting right next to him -- the side-eye not once, but twice ... with the second one including a noticeable smirk.

Harrison has faced nothing but backlash since he traded Doncic to the Lakers in February ... catching heat from NBA athletes to fans, who gave him hell at home games this past season.

If that's where Flagg's eyes landed, it was undoubtedly just a playful jab ... as he went on to say he is excited for the challenge ahead.

"'I'm coming in just trying to learn and try to get better every single day," Flagg said.

"I think if I can do that to the best of my ability, I think expectations and pressures that other people will put on me and our team will kind of work itself out."

Doncic left behind big shoes to fill -- he led the Mavs to four playoff appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2024.