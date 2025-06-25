Cooper Flagg Goes #1 Overall To Mavericks In 2025 NBA Draft

It's been a foregone conclusion for months, but the Mavericks made it official tonight ... selecting Duke University star Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft!

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Dallas' selection from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY ... shocking absolutely nobody, as nearly everyone viewed the 18-year-old as the consensus top pick.

And, as if going first isn't enough pressure by itself ... Flagg will be expected to fill the shoes of Luka Doncic, after the former Mavs superstar was traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis in February.

Thankfully, the young hooper will have help. In addition to AD, Kyrie Irving, who recently re-signed with Dallas.

Of course, Flagg arrives in Big D after a successful season in Durham -- where CF averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Duke ultimately lost to Houston in the Final 4.

Cooper's play on the court helped him rack up multiple awards off the hardwood. He was named AP Player of the Year, 2025 Naismith Award Winner, and John R. Wooden Award winner. He was also named to just about every "All" CBB team out there, including a unanimous selection to the All-American first team squad, as well as the All-ACC team.