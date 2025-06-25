Cooper Flagg Inks Deal With BOSS, Rocking Designer Suit For NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg is reaping the benefits of being the (super likely) No. 1 overall pick -- the former Duke star is BOSS' newest ambassador ... and is commemorating the deal by repping the brand at the NBA Draft!!

All eyes will be on Flagg at the Barclays Center on Wednesday ... with his name expected to be called when the Dallas Mavericks submit their selection in a matter of hours.

TMZ Sports has learned Flagg -- the National College Player of the Year -- chose to keep it slick and smooth with an Italian three-piece stretch wool suit by BOSS, along with a slim-fit shirt and Italian-made silk jacquard tie.

We're told the BOSS suit, shirt and tie came with a total price tag of over $1,200 ... but as an ambassador, we take it the look was on the house.

"As one of the most exciting young talents in the sport, Flagg brings a bold sense of determination, drive, and discipline that perfectly reflects the brand’s ethos: Be Your Own BOSS," the brand spokesperson told us on Wednesday.

"All eyes will be on his next chapter. Beyond the Draft, Cooper will be styled in BOSS for selected appearances and exclusive brand moments, embodying the spirit of the next generation of athletes redefining modern ambition and personal success."

Flagg, 18, is thrilled to team up with one of the top fashion brands, saying the connection between him and BOSS makes sense.

"BOSS stands for confidence and individuality, which is what I bring to the game," Flagg said. "Rocking BOSS for the Draft is only the beginning of this journey."

Flagg was the most-watched college basketball player last season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in his freshman year.

His college success earned him several NIL deals, including a shoe pact with New Balance.